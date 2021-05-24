Rachel Campos-Duffy, political pundit and wife of former Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy, to co-host 'Fox & Friends Weekend'
Rachel Campos-Duffy, wife of former Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy, will co-host Fox News’ morning show “Fox & Friends Weekend” starting June 12.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Recruiting corner: Green Bay Notre Dame's Trista Fayta caps freshman season with UWGB...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 24, 2021 at 10:25 PM
Green Bay Notre Dame freshman guard Trista Fayta received a scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay earlier this month.
Wisconsin clerks alert prosecutors to 41 cases of potential voter fraud since last...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2021 at 9:47 PM
Election officials in Wisconsin referred more than 40 instances of suspected voter fraud to prosecutors since August, according to a draft report released Monday.
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths is at its lowest mark in more than a month
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2021 at 9:04 PM
The seven-day average of daily deaths is five, down two deaths from a month ago.
Morgan, James P. Age 82 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on May 24, 2021 at 7:33 PM
Noth, Dean H. Age 80 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 24, 2021 at 5:46 PM
Vaccine rollout in Wisconsin: 40% of residents fully vaccinated, state data shows
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 24, 2021 at 5:17 PM
40% of residents fully vaccinated, state data shows
Doc's Harley-Davidson more than motorcycles
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 24, 2021 at 3:52 PM
Doc's Harley-Davidson in Bonduel, Wis., has tons of motorcycles, of course, but it also has a zoo, restaurant and unique creations made by the owner.
Rodgers a no-show for the start of Packers OTA’s
by Bill Scott on May 24, 2021 at 3:28 PM
The Green Bay Packers started the third phase of their offseason program, organized team activities and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as expected, was a no-show on Monday. Rodgers is one of nearly two dozen Packers players that have offseason workout […]
