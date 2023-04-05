Race for key Wisconsin state Senate seat too early to call
The outcome of the race for an open Wisconsin state Senate seat that’s been under Republican control for decades is too early to call, with only a few hundred votes separating the candidates in a contest that could put the…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Dan Kelly calls Wisconsin Supreme Court winner Janet Protasiewicz a 'serial liar' as he...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 5:07 AM
After losing by 10 percentage points, Dan Kelly refused to call Janet Protasiewicz to concede, instead lashing out in a speech to supporters.
-
Laura McCoy keeps Green Bay School Board seat; incumbents lose seats in other local races
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 5:01 AM
Here are election results for school boards in Green Bay, De Pere, West De Pere and Pulaski.
-
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich reelected to another 4-year term
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 4:55 AM
Genrich received 13,507 votes to 11,999 for Weininger, according to unofficial results from Brown County.
-
Liberal Janet Protasiewicz defeats conservative Dan Kelly in closely watched Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 4:35 AM
The new liberal majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court is now expected to take up legal challenges to a number of controversial and high-profile policies enacted in the last decade under a Republica…
-
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich says his goal after being reelected is about 'opening up...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 4:03 AM
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich addresses supporters after being reelected on Tuesday and says his goal is about "opening up doors for everyone in this community."
-
Hobart, Howard village presidents reelected as incumbents hold power in municipal races
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Incumbents fare well in De Pere City Council races; voters in Howard, Hobart reelect village board presidents.
-
Trump indictment recap: Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts in historic New York...
by USA TODAY on April 5, 2023 at 3:42 AM
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Manhattan to 34 felony counts on the first criminal charges against a former president.
-
Voters approve Ashwaubenon School District's $19.5 million referendum, saving teachers...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 3:37 AM
Here are election results for the Ashwaubenon School District's operational referendum.
-
Sister Bay tie is among the spring election results in Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 3:29 AM
Village and town government seats were up for election, while referendums were on the ballot in the Gibraltar and Washington Island school districts
