'Quintessential fishing expeditions': Voting machine company rejects Gableman's election subpoenas as invalid
A voting machine company won’t comply with subpoenas issued by Wisconsin Republicans, saying their attorney is engaged in “quintessential fishing expeditions.”
Former U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson joins the Wisconsin GOP primary for governor
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 27, 2022 at 3:11 PM
Nicholson, who lost a primary for U.S. Senate four years ago, has adopted a message of being an outsider to state Republican politics
Wisconsin Supreme Court rules GOP properly hired redistricting attorneys at taxpayer...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 27, 2022 at 2:57 PM
The ruling comes as the Wisconsin Supreme Court prepares to decide where to draw the state's legislative and congressional lines.
Throwback Thursday: When Brett Favre and Reggie White helped celebrate a new Sheboygan...
by Sheboygan Press on January 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM
A slider showing the area that was filled with people when Brett Favre and Reggie White came to Sheboygan in September 1995 for a gas station opening.
Michael Gableman, the former Supreme Court justice reviewing Wisconsin's 2020 election,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM
Michael Gableman says he just wants to get to the truth about the 2020 election, but the former Supreme Court justice has had trouble handling facts.
One person injured in De Pere apartment fire
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 27, 2022 at 12:40 PM
Fire crews responded around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of Ash Street for a structure fire, according to De Pere Fire Fire Rescue.
More than 1 in 5 women have irregular menstrual cycles. What does that mean for abortion...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 27, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Millions of women have irregular menstrual cycles that could keep them from realizing they are pregnant in time for early-pregnancy abortion bans.
Brown County United Way launches new Equity Challenge focused on LGBTQ+ community
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 27, 2022 at 12:01 PM
The free program is designed to inform and educate residents with weekly themes related to local and national LGBTQ+ history, culture and experiences.
