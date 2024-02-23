Quinnell, Callie Michele Age 17 of Necedah

Callie Michele Quinnell, age 17, of Necedah, WI, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 24, 2024.

Visitation will be held at Torkelson’s Funeral Home, 2224 S. Superior Ave. in Tomah, on Saturday March 2nd, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at 12:00 p.m. There will be a time during the celebration of life for anyone who wants to share a special memory. Burial will be at 3pm at Bayview Cemetery in Necedah, WI.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







