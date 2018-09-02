Quinnell, Brenda Lee, age 58 of Friendship

Brenda Lee Quinnell, age 58, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 7, 2018, at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Interment will be at the South Arkdale Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home with an Eastern Star Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church.

Source: WRJC.com

