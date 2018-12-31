Quimby, Vivian M. Age 90 of Big Flats

Vivian M. Quimby, age 90, of Big Flats, Wisconsin was called home Wednesday, December 26, 2018.

Vivian was born January 19, 1928, in Jump River, Wisconsin to Louis and Alice (Warner) Crook. She married Raymond J. Quimby on December 24, 1949 in California.

Vivian is survived by husband Raymond J. Quimby, daughters Linda (Vern) Long and Vickie (Joe) Roraff and sons Thomas Quimby and Andrew (Dawn) Quimby. She is preceded in death by her parents Louis and Alice, Sister Genevieve, Brothers Henry and Alvin and son Raymond Jr. She is further survived by 5 Grandchildren and 6 Great-grandchildren as well as many Brothers, Sisters, In-laws and friends.

Vivian was a loving and caring person who enjoyed all types of gardening, quilting and crocheting, especially afghans; of which many received as gifts. She was also very active in fundraising activities for the Alzheimer’s Association, church and youth activities.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship Wisconsin. Visitation will be at 1:00 to 3:00 pm followed by a funeral service, officiated by Pastor Milt Duntley, which will held at 3:00 pm. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin, Wisconsin at a later date.

The family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

