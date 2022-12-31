Quick work allows bells to ring in Dyersville on Christmas
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Thanks to a charitable push, the bells rang in Dyersville on Christmas.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Robin Vos' testimony to the Jan. 6 committee reveals he had 10 phone calls with Trump...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 31, 2022 at 2:35 AM
Vos testified to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol about phone calls with Trump after the 2020 election.
Kolar to retire as DVA Secretary
by Bob Hague on December 30, 2022 at 5:28 PM
Wisconsin Veteran’s Secretary Mary Kolar is retiring. Governor Tony Evers announced Thursday that Mary Kolar will retire as of January 2nd. Evers appointed Kolar as Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2019. The former US Navy […]
2 Dead in Rural Juneau County Shooting
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2022 at 5:15 PM
Missing La Farge Woman Says She is OK
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2022 at 5:15 PM
Tomah Health Supports Local Food Pantry
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2022 at 5:14 PM
Local prep scores from Thursday 12/29
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2022 at 4:09 PM
Road salt is washing into Wisconsin's major waterways, with alarming results
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 30, 2022 at 4:04 PM
In an internal report, Wisconsin DNR staff said the state is on an "unsustainable" path of road salt usage.
Retiring Green Bay Metro Fire Department Chief David Litton focused 'on small changes...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 30, 2022 at 1:08 PM
Litton, hired 9 1/2 years ago, "understood the issues, challenges from both sides of the aisle" because he also had prior experience as a city manager
Green Bay Press-Gazette's 2022 Photos of the Year
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 29, 2022 at 10:34 PM
Check out Green Bay Press-Gazette photos looking back on local news, sports and features in 2022.
