Queen lauds Minnesota church's century of Norwegian worship

Queen Sonja of Norway has praised a Minneapolis congregation for maintaining Sunday worship services in Norwegian for all 100 years that the Lutheran church has existed. She spoke while attending services at the church along with nearly 500 other worshippers.…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.