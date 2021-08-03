Q & A: State trends indicate COVID-19 patients are younger, unvaccinated and have delta variant
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is taking questions from readers and getting them answered by top doctors in Wisconsin.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
How's your loon call? You could use it to try to win Leinenkugel's "Loonenkugel," a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2021 at 9:05 PM
The "Loonenkugel" — valued at $20,000 — is "built to keep a 12-pack cold" and can "paddle" across a lake via a remote control.
-
Evers announces $10 million for tourism infrastructure
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2021 at 8:36 PM
Gov. Tony Evers announced he would allocate $10 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to support tourism infrastructure projects in the state.
-
Brown County, De Pere, Oneida Nation health officials 'strongly recommend' masking indoors
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2021 at 7:41 PM
Brown County, De Pere, and Oneida Nation issued the joint statement after the county increased to a "substantial level" of transmission of the virus.
-
Republicans vote to block UW System COVID-19 fall protocols
by Bob Hague on August 3, 2021 at 7:40 PM
University of Wisconsin System leaders will have to run future COVID-19 rules past state lawmakers. On a 6-4 party line vote, the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules declared Tuesday that the UW System must issue an emergency order to enact […]
-
Chris Larson suspends Democratic U.S. Senate campaign, endorses Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2021 at 7:03 PM
State Sen. Chris Larson said Mandela Barnes 'is the candidate best positioned to defeat Ron Johnson' next year.
-
Green Bay visitors center project has taken three years to get state funding, but Gov....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2021 at 6:21 PM
The governor announced $10 million for Wisconsin "tourism infrastructure" projects. The local visitors center needs $2 million to start construction.
-
Answers to your questions on the delta variant, latest COVID rise in Wisconsin,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2021 at 5:55 PM
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is taking questions from readers and getting them answered by top doctors in Wisconsin.
-
Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA championship on floor made from Menominee Forest lumber
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2021 at 5:15 PM
When the court was installed about three years ago, Menominee tribal citizens performed a traditional Native American blessing over the floor.
-
EAA Airventure: Cool weather greets aviation fans
by Oshkosh Northwestern on August 3, 2021 at 4:24 PM
Cool Weather made EAA Airventure comfortable for aviation fans.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.