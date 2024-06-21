Pursuit of Milwaukee carjacking suspects ends with police shooting 2 teens in stolen vehicle
A police pursuit of carjacking suspects in Milwaukee ended with police firing into the vehicle, injuring two teens, one of whom was pregnant and lost her baby. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey B. Norman says officers tried to stop the stolen…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 21, 2024 at 10:32 AM
The Brewers lose a heartbreaker, and a former Packers star talks about a future one.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 21, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Two teens shot by police on Milwaukee freeway (MILWAUKEE) Police shot two teens on a Milwaukee freeway Thursday afternoon. According to Milwaukee Police, their pursuit of suspects connected to two armed carjackings ended with them firing into the […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on June 21, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Resolution possible in case against missing Elijah Vue’s mother (MANITOWOC) Missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue’s mother 31-year-old Katrina Baur could have a resolution in her case. That was the statement from Baur’s […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 20, 2024 at 8:10 AM
The Brewers head down the California coast, a former Packers star speaks out about another, and a former Bucks player gets a big new job in LA.
Leake, Rosemary Fredricka Age 97 of Oxford
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2024 at 5:48 PM
Holton, Julie Ellen Age 47 of Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2024 at 5:40 PM
Ontario Woman Arrested After Trespassing
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2024 at 5:33 PM
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2024 at 5:31 PM
Brauner, John Frank Age 87 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2024 at 5:30 PM
