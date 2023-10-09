Pumpkin weighing 2,749 pounds wins California contest, sets world record for biggest gourd
A Minnesota horticulture teacher has set a world record in California for the heaviest pumpkin after growing a giant jack-o’-lantern gourd weighing 2,749 pounds. Travis Gienger is from Anoka, Minnesota, and won the 50th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
DOJ investigating two fatal weekend shootings by police in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on October 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM
The Division of Criminal Investigation in the Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating two fatal weekend shootings by Wisconsin police officers. Both of the men killed were armed with unspecified “bladed weapons.” Police in Rice […]
-
Protasiewicz won’t recuse as SCOWIS to hear redistricting challenge
by Bob Hague on October 9, 2023 at 6:31 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear a challenge to legislative district maps. And the court’s newest member, liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz will not recuse herself from lawsuits challenging the maps. That’s something Republican […]
-
Wisconsin’s congressional delegation united behind Israel
by Bob Hague on October 9, 2023 at 4:26 PM
There was bipartisan support over the weekend for Israel from Wisconsin’s congressional delegation. House Democrats Gwenn Moore and Mark Pocan issued statements condemning the attacks against Israel by Hamas. Pocan asked for humane restraint […]
-
Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on October 9, 2023 at 3:57 PM
Today is Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin. In 2019 Governor Tony Evers signed an Executive Order setting aside the first Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin. Wisconsin is home to 11 federally recognized tribal nations. This […]
-
Fair Beef Community Give Away in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 9, 2023 at 3:19 PM
-
Juneau County Jail Roster 10-9
by WRJC WebMaster on October 9, 2023 at 1:43 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on October 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM
-
FB Full Game: New Lisbon Clinches Playoff Spot with Homecoming Win Over Boscobel
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2023 at 4:30 AM
-
Local Prep Football Games from Friday 10/5
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2023 at 3:54 AM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.