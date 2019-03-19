Puls, John (Jack) Edward, Age 80 of Coloma

John Edward (Jack) Puls left this life peacefully from his Coloma home on 3/16/2019. He was born to Frances and Raymond Puls on 8/12/1938. Loving and proud father of John Jr. and Debbie (Lennie) Earnest; Grandpop to Austin Yonker; caring brother to Margie and Mark (Kathleen) Puls, uncle to Sara & Andy; grand-uncle to Angel, also survived by Raymond (June) Puls Jr.; “adoptive” father to faithful friend and caregiver, Jerry Geers. Fiancée of Charlotte Heidtke; fond friend of Char’s children, Jody, Pete, Kevin, Mike, and Justin. Leaves behind other relatives and many other friends.

Jack was a self-made man, entrepreneur and incredible businessman, sometimes learning from failure and starting up again. He learned the automotive trade early on; he owned and operated several service stations at various times. He started a grading business, then transmission repair shops, first in Merton, then Fox Lake, and Coloma.

Jack was fun loving and social, he enjoyed his numerous friends and was well known for hosting neighborhood parties.

He is already sadly missed.

The family thanks the staff of Marshfield Clinic and Ministry Hospice for their caring service.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to Hope Lodge, 611 W. Doege Street, Marshfield, WI 54449.

Funeral services will be 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation to celebrate Jack’s life will be 4:00 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

