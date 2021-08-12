Pulaski recovers from mid-day storm
Fallen trees from the storm on Chicago Street, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Pulaski.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
The critical race theory controversy drives an hourslong legislative debate over...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2021 at 2:39 AM
Wisconsin lawmakers, educators and parents spent hours Wednesday debating whether schools need more rules over what can be taught in classrooms.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 12, 2021 at 12:40 AM
Who is still without power around Wisconsin following the storms?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2021 at 12:23 AM
Here are the areas of Wisconsin that have lost power as a result of Tuesday night's storms.
'Wisconsin deserves better': Advocates, public decry Prehn's refusal to leave Natural...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2021 at 10:25 PM
Frederick Prehn chaired the August Natural Resources Board meeting, despite the expiration of his term in May.
COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 500 patients for the first time since February
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2021 at 10:21 PM
The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases increased for the 35th consecutive day on Wednesday
Here's the latest on power outages in northeastern, central Wisconsin
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 11, 2021 at 10:10 PM
Here's the latest information on power outages in northeastern and central Wisconsin from We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service.
Some Wisconsin hospital workers are protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Can they be...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2021 at 9:46 PM
Medical experts debunk the belief that health care workers can refuse COVID-19 vaccination. Hospitals have long required shots and medical tests.
Ron Johnson defends pass-through tax provision as Democrats accuse him of doing the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 11, 2021 at 9:42 PM
Johnson was on the defensive after ProPublica reported on his efforts to get a provision included in 2017 tax legislation that benefited billionaires.
Oconto Falls officer shot in line of duty is married mother of three, with over 10 years...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2021 at 9:39 PM
Officer Nicole Blaskowski has been with the Oconto Falls Police Department for a year and previously had a decade of law enforcement experience.
