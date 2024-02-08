Pulaski man sentenced for assaulting police in J6 insurrection

A Wisconsin man is sentenced for his role in the January 6th Capitol insurrection. A U.S. District Court judge in Washington, D.C. this week sentenced 25-year-old Riley Kasper of Pulaski to 36 months in federal prison for his role in the 2021 riot. Kasper bragged about using bear spray on police officers who were defending […] Source: WRN.com







