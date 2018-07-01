Puckett, Janice L., age 54 of Oxford

Janice L. Puckett, age 54, of Oxford, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

There will be a memorial at a later date for friends and family to pay respects.

Janice was born March 10, 1964, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Roland and Lois Keena.

She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1982.

She married Larry R. Puckett on June 8, 1996, in Milton, Wisconsin.

Janice enjoyed many things in life, going to the casino being outside. She loved reading books and watching tv shows on Netflix. One of the biggest things was she enjoyed helping others. She always cared more about others than herself.

She was preceded in death by his father, Roland Keena, and sister, Cindy Watson, and Galen Keena.

Survivors:

Husband: Larry Puckett of Oxford, Wisconsin

Son: Kenneth (Krysta Lynch) Stahl of Warrens, Wisconsin

Daughter: Jacoba (Joe) Ballard of Reelsville, Indiana

Mother: Lois Keena of Oxford, Wisconsin

Sister: Rhonda (Doug) Vitcenda of Ontario, Wisconsin

Brother: Kevin Keena of Janesville, Wisconsin

Brother: Rod Keena of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin

Grandson: Bradley Ballard of Indiana

Grandson: Andrew Ballard of Indiana

further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends

Janice Puckett was survived by a special friend Cindy Buchanan even though she was not blood-related she was still family to Janice.

