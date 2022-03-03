Public Notified Of Registered Sex Offender Moving To Monroe County

Residents of a western Wisconsin county are being informed about a convicted sex offender who is moving in. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public that 25-year-old Trenton Burnstad will be released from a state corrections facility Thursday and will be moving into a residence in the Township of Wells. Burnstad was convicted of third-degree sexual assault, exposing a child to harmful materials, and exposing genitals to a child. The crimes were committed between 2014 and 2016.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.