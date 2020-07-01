PUBLIC NOTIFICATION: POSSIBLE COVID-19 EXPOSURE IN A JUNEAU COUNTY BUSINESS

The Juneau County Health Department is notifying the public of possible COVID-19 exposure in a Juneau County establishment. Currently, this location is not reported as an outbreak but this status may change as the disease investigation proceeds. An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days). The health department and the establishment have been working together to review and strengthen existing prevention measures. Final decisions are up to the discretion of the business.

If you visited either establishment listed below during the identified timeframes, you may have been exposed to COVID-19. If you are experiencing any symptoms (headache, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, fever, digestive discomfort), please contact your healthcare provider. You can view a full list of symptoms here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html

Kwik Trip (1003 Academy Street, Elroy, WI) – 6/24/20 through 6/29/20

COVID-19 can spread from person to person. There is currently no vaccine and no treatment, so prevention is key. The Juneau County Health Department is asking all residents to cooperative with active disease investigations. Accurate and timely information is important to containing the spread of this disease in our community.

To stop the spread of illness, it is important to:

? Practice social distancing and keep six feet of distance between you and non-household members.

? Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer.

? Wear a cloth face-covering while in public.

? Stay home when sick.

? Avoid touching your face.

To receive the most up-to-date information regarding the COVID-19 response in Juneau County, please follow the Juneau County Health Department on Facebook or refer to the Juneau County Emergency Information Page: http://www.co.juneau.wi.gov/emergency-information.html

