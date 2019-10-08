Public invited to In the Garden: A one-act memory care play

The impact of dementia can be felt throughout a family. Not only does it affect the person with dementia, but the family members, caregivers, and community members as well.

To improve understanding of dementias throughout the community, Mile Bluff Medical Center and ADRC of Eagle Country, is inviting the public to In the Garden: A one-act memory care play on Sunday, November 10 from 1:30-4 pm at Summit Ridge restaurant.

In the Garden shares the story of a family of a loved one with dementia. In the play, a family is confronted with their father’s diagnosis. The audience will witness the ways each child strives to support their father and the amazing insight he shares as the disease progresses. Each adult child has a different view point about what is best, yet one thing is clear; their love for their father will guide the way.

In the Garden is produced by the Remember Project. This program is a special program that is designed to help family members, caregivers, local businesses, and the broader community be in conversation around dementia and the most well-known form of memory loss, Alzheimer’s disease. All community members are welcome to attend this program.

“This general scenario highlighted by In the Garden is taking place with thousands of families across America every day as adult children try their very best to chart a course for loved ones who are experiencing dementia,” said facilitator Danette McCarthy. “It can feel extremely isolating to face decisions about care and to navigate the journey of decision-making as a family. ‘In the Garden’ is a compassionate invitation to help families and friends support each other through the immense challenges and pressures placed on caregivers.”

Whether you are a caregiver, a medical professional, business owner, or just want to make a difference, In the Garden is open to anyone wishing to gain more insight into the world of dementia.

Registration for the play is required and seating is limited. Light refreshments will be available at this free event. Visit the ‘Calendar of Events’ at www.milebluff.com to register online. For more information about the event call 608-847-1495.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.