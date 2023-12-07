Public Health Sauk County Urges Community Members to Safely Store Alcohol, Guns, and Medicines this Holiday Season

Many people find that the holidays are a warm and happy time of year. However, those living with mental health or substance use issues, as well as people feeling grief, may have a hard time around the holiday season. To create a safe place for visitors and youth, Public Health Sauk County encourages safely storing alcohol, guns, and medicines at home.

The following are available free of charge through Public Health Sauk County:

Locks to safely store alcohol in a garage beer fridge or liquor cabinet

Lock boxes or bags to safely store medicine

Locks to safely store guns

Deactivation kits to safely dispose of medicine at home

“You can protect your family, friends, and community by safely storing and disposing of medication and locking up any firearms and alcohol in your home,” states Hannah Erdman, a Health Educator with Public Health Sauk County.

Please contact Public Health Sauk County at 608-355-3290 for more information and free supplies. For mental health resources, please visit https://saukcounty.crediblemind.com/. If you or a loved one is experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, please dial 9-8-8 to speak with someone from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Source: WRJC.com







