Public Health Officials:  Flu Cases Are Extremely Low This Year

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says flu cases are extremely low this season. Normally, the state would be averaging 20-to-30 cases each week at this time of year – but, this year only 28 cases have been recorded since October. Public health officials emphasize that flu deaths are not being marked as COVID-19 deaths. They are easy to separate. Cases of the common cold are down, too. The low cold and flu numbers could be reflective of people wearing masks and social distancing.

Source: WRJC.com







