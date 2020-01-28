Public auction of The Bull, Wisconsin's only Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course, canceled 20 minutes before sale was set to start
The announcement of a Chapter 7 bankruptcy being filed was made 20 minutes before the sale was set to start.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
