PSC to investigate fatal Sun Prairie explosion

State utility regulators will investige whether the contractor that caused a fatal explosion in downtown Sun Prairie last summer broke state law. The Public Service Commission’s investigation will ask if V-C Tech broke state law — by not calling Digger’s Hotline before starting to install fiber optic lines last July 10th. The resulting explosion destroyed […]

Source: WRN.com





