PSC grants preliminary approval for Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line

The three member Wisconsin Public Service Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize construction of a high-voltage transmission line from Dubuque, through southeastern Wisconsin to Middleton. All three members said they think the Cardinal-Hickory Creek line will save ratepayers money and bring cheap, clean wind energy into the state. “Transmission is the backbone of clean energy […]

Source: WRN.com





