PSC extends utility disconnection moratorium until September 1st

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission has extended a statewide utility disconnection moratorium until September 1st. The increasing number of COVID-19 cases was the driving factor behind the commission’s decision. It means Wisconsin utilities won’t be able to disconnect service when customers aren’t able to pay their bills. In addition, the PSC noted that Wisconsin residents […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.