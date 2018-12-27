PSC could issue fines in Sun Prairie explosion

A contractor could be fined over an explosion that killed a Sun Prairie firefighter. VC Tech could face up to a half million dollars in fines for this summer’s deadly explosion in downtown Sun Prairie. The state Public Service Commission is being asked to consider the penalties against the drilling company, which is accused of […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.