PSC could issue fines in Sun Prairie explosion
A contractor could be fined over an explosion that killed a Sun Prairie firefighter. VC Tech could face up to a half million dollars in fines for this summer’s deadly explosion in downtown Sun Prairie. The state Public Service Commission is being asked to consider the penalties against the drilling company, which is accused of […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Tony Evers to appoint longtime Madison educator as next state schools chief14 hours ago
- PolitiFact: A look at True and Pants on Fire ratings16 hours ago
- PSC could issue fines in Sun Prairie explosion20 hours ago
- Laser aimed at UW Med Flight20 hours ago
- Kiel cheesemakers carve out niche with unique flavors23 hours ago
- Wisconsin Bankers Not Keen on Hemp Farming Yet1 day ago
- Barn Fire Claims Cows, Horses, Chickens & Pets1 day ago
- Next Sheboygan Co. Hay Auction is January 121 day ago
- FBI feels kick of ‘money mules’1 day ago
- Menards, Walmart challenge tax bills1 day ago
- Celebrate safely1 day ago
- Report: Packers interview two former Colts head coaches1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.