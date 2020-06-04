Protests prompting concern about new outbreaks of coronavirus
Protests and the unrest that have split off from the demonstrations come at a time when the spread of a deadly virus has waned but not disappeared.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Kwik Trip and State Farm team up for free Milk
by WRJC WebMaster on June 4, 2020 at 4:02 PM
Kwik Trip and State Farm have teamed up to give free milk to families in need as part of National Dairy Month. State Farm agents across Wisconsin are providing nearly 54,000 vouchers that can be redeemed for a free gallon of milk at any Kwik Trip […]
-
Mauston Summer Rec to be discussed
by WRJC WebMaster on June 4, 2020 at 4:00 PM
The City is also looking into additional summer recreational programs including limited sports. They are looking into the risk factors of the community along with the proper safety measures. The Parks Board will meet again on June 10th to discuss […]
-
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will reopen state campgrounds
by WRJC WebMaster on June 4, 2020 at 3:57 PM
– The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will reopen state campgrounds on Wednesday, June 10 with special conditions to ensure the safety of staff and visitors.
-
Lake Michigan water levels continue to break records
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 4, 2020 at 3:31 PM
Each month this year, Lake Michigan water levels have reached a new monthly record and forecasts call for more high water records to fall this summer.
-
If COVID-19 cases surge again, quickly implementing social distancing steps will ease...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 4, 2020 at 3:25 PM
Researchers looked at 58 Chinese cities and found that each day a city delayed social distancing prolonged its outbreak by almost two and a half days.
-
Protests prompting concern about new outbreaks of coronavirus
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 4, 2020 at 2:46 PM
Protests and the unrest that have split off from the demonstrations come at a time when the spread of a deadly virus has waned but not disappeared.
-
Vernon County Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on June 4, 2020 at 2:36 PM
Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports: On 6-3-2020, at approximately 3:08 pm, the sheriff's department received a call of a two-vehicle accident on State Highway 33, West of County road HH, right near the entrance to Hillsboro County Market. […]
-
Spring Fish Stocking Provides Boost To Wisconsin Fisheries
by WRJC WebMaster on June 4, 2020 at 2:34 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continues to boost natural fish populations through stocking to provide anglers with high quality and diverse fishing opportunities.
-
Clark, Richard A age 65 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on June 4, 2020 at 2:31 PM
Richard A. Clark age 65 of Lyndon Station, WI passed away June 2nd 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer, he was surrounded by family and close friends. He was born in Mauston, WI on December 12th 1954 to the late Ralph and […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.