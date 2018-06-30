Protests around Wisconsin denounce separation of immigrant families
Twenty-three demonstrations are planned across Wisconsin this weekend and more than 600 nationwide.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Brazilian boy, 9, released to mom after US judge’s order2 hours ago
- Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street2 hours ago
- US ambassador to Estonia resigns over Trump comments2 hours ago
- One injured, another believed missing after Oneida home explosion4 hours ago
- Bullfrogs fall to Kingfish in series finales7 hours ago
- Timber Rattlers lose 9-7 to the LumberKings7 hours ago
- Brewers beat Reds 8 to 27 hours ago
- Democratic Candidates for Governor Will be in Reedsburg July 8th8 hours ago
- Low-cost housing solutions sought11 hours ago
- Back to the taxpayers11 hours ago
- College basics11 hours ago
- Castle Rock Park Fight Leads to Multiple Charges against 18 Year Old12 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.