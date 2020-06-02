Protesters shut down main artery in Madison after weekend of destruction, bringing beefed-up police and Guard presence
A vehicle was torched and a Dumpster was set on fire and pushed into the intersection on a well-traveled street, according to reports.
Labor Report: State Farmhands Paid $14.60 Per Hour
on June 2, 2020 at 12:12 AM
Farm owners in Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota employed 53,000 agricultural workers during the week of April 12-18.
April All Milk Price Falls to $14.00 Cwt.
on June 2, 2020 at 12:12 AM
The Wisconsin all milk price for April was $14.
Other Commodities Take Price Hit, Too
on June 2, 2020 at 12:12 AM
The average price received by farmers for corn in Wisconsin during April was $3.
Cows on the Concourse to be Held Virtually
on June 2, 2020 at 12:12 AM
City folks may not be able to see the annual Cows on the Concourse in Madison this year because of COVID-19, but they can still learn some things about the dairy industry online.
BREAKING: Evers Officially Appoints Romanski as DATCP Secretary
on June 2, 2020 at 12:12 AM
After serving on an interim basis for the past six months, Randy Romanski has officially been named secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
What we know about curfews in Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Oneida Nation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 1, 2020 at 11:07 PM
All the curfews start at 9 p.m. Monday but some details differ.
Green Bay implements curfew after looting, vandalism follow peaceful protests over George...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 1, 2020 at 10:37 PM
What started as a peaceful protest to call for action against police brutality and racism ended with looting, smashed windows and tear gas.
Wisconsin Supreme Court to decide whether to remove 129,000 voters from the rolls
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2020 at 10:35 PM
The Supreme Court agreed to take a second swing at resolving a lawsuit over who should be on Wisconsin's voter rolls six months after deadlocking.
