Protesters rally peacefully at GOP convention for abortion and immigrant rights, end to war in Gaza

Protests around the Republican National Convention in downtown Milwaukee have been peaceful and without any major problems. On the first day of the meeting Monday, the activists called attention to issues such as abortion rights, economic justice and the war…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







