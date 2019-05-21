Protesters Line Up in Front of Courthouse in Support of Women Rights

A small group of protesters lined up in front of the Juneau County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon in Support of Women’s Rights. The group said they will protest in front of the Court House every Tuesday at Noon and encourage others to join them. The protests are in large part due to the different anti-abortion laws being passed around the country. The group stated it is a quiet protest.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.