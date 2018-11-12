Protest Takes Place Outside Juneau County Court House

A group of locals protested in front of the Juneau County Courthouse last Thursday. The group was protesting the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The resignation was allegedly at the request of President Donald Trump. The protest was one of many taking place around the country on Thursday. The group also had concerns about Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Voss, who had made comments about limiting power of incoming Governor Tony Evers.

