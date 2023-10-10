Protasiewicz impeachment appears unlikely

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos apparently isn’t ready to impeach Justice Janet Protasiewicz. The Assembly leader has previously called for the liberal state Supreme Court Justice to recuse herself from a lawsuit challenging state legislative districts, and had even formed a panel of three former justices to explore the possibility of impeaching Protasiewicz. Protasiewicz said Friday […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.