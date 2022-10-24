Prosecutors say Wisconsin Rapids-area mower repairman killed a woman in 1984. They'll try to prove it at trial this week.
John Sarver faces a charge of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Eleanore Roberts, whose mower he had fixed that summer 37 years ago.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wagner, Amanda Rose Age 38 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 24, 2022 at 3:08 PM
-
Becker, Teresa Marie Age 66 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 24, 2022 at 3:07 PM
-
by WRJC WebMaster on October 24, 2022 at 2:18 PM
-
Wolves Repeat as Volleyball Regional Champions Sweeping Royall
by WRJC WebMaster on October 24, 2022 at 2:17 PM
-
Level 1 WIAA Football Playoff Scores
by WRJC WebMaster on October 24, 2022 at 2:16 PM
-
UW vet school is short-staffed. Students say the work is falling to them and it's unpaid.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 24, 2022 at 11:04 AM
The University of Wisconsin-Madison veterinary school is turning to students to help with understaffing, and students are pushing back.
-
Longtime Door County school librarian named to Wisconsin hall of fame
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 24, 2022 at 10:49 AM
Miriam Erickson, who was librarian in the Gibraltar School District for 30 years and continues to advocate for libraries, will be inducted Nov. 3.
-
Little Suamico man gets 25-year prison sentence for child sex assault convictions
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 24, 2022 at 10:18 AM
Randall Robenhorst will be 86 years old before his prison term expires for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.
-
Why a national bank is lauding Oneida Nation's financial moves and aims to grow...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 24, 2022 at 10:14 AM
Wells Fargo is organizing a meeting next month to work on a strategy to boost investment in Indian Country.
