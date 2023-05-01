Prosecutors, public defenders in Wisconsin need higher pay, study says. Here's why.
A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum says it’s leading to a growing backlog of cases.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Wallace, Jason L. Age 47 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2023 at 2:58 PM
Safian, Thelma R. Age 71 of Hancock
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2023 at 2:56 PM
Kohl's makes donation to bolster mental health care in Wisconsin. Here's how.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2023 at 1:02 PM
Children's Wisconsin is based in Milwaukee. But the three new mental health walk-in clinics will be located in three other locations across the state.
Cudahy Schools' shift to a new reading curriculum looks like it's paying off
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2023 at 11:03 AM
A shift in the way Cudahy students learn to read, funded by federal pandemic aid, appears to be making a difference in student achievement.
'Innocent buyers' hope bill will solve their issues. The DNR worries it will leave...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM
It's meant to address the problem of property owners who didn't know the land they bought was contaminated.
How running - a lot - throughout Milwaukee made Bill Hutchinson an 'accidental artist'
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 1, 2023 at 10:03 AM
Bill Hutchinson's Instagram feed records cool cars, groovy buildings and other scenes from Milwaukee. Most of his photos are taken on his runs.
At Bodwéwadmi Ktëgan, this Wisconsin tribe is using 'circle of life' techniques to feed...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 1, 2023 at 10:02 AM
At its farm Bodwéwadmi Ktëgan, Forest County Potawatomi Community is using advanced farming to grow food sovereignty.
Carlsville gets spotlight in this week's 'Discover Wisconsin' episode
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 1, 2023 at 9:56 AM
The "Discover Wisconsin" host and her sisters will visit four neighboring businesses during the TV show.
