Prosecutors charge woman who drove into Green Bay building with reckless driving

Prosecutors have filed charges against the driver of a minivan that crashed into a building in Wisconsin. The crash toppled much of its brick facade and left much of its roof sagging precariously. The Brown County District Attorney’s office charged…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.