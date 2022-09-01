Prosecutors charge man with fraud, ID theft in ballot case

Prosecutors have charged a Union Grove man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on a state website to obtain Vos’ absentee ballot with four felonies. The state Justice Department charged Harry Wait on Thursday with two felony…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







