Prosecutors ask judge to toss lawsuit challenging Wisconsin abortion ban
The case is all but certain to end up before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which has a conservative majority. Liberals hope to win the majority next spring.
Wednesday Results Wrestling
by WRJC WebMaster on December 1, 2022 at 5:50 PM
House Jan. 6 committee meeting with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos about call with former...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 1, 2022 at 5:01 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos met Wednesday with the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
After 2 years of histrionics over the 2020 vote, Wisconsin's election is certified with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 1, 2022 at 3:41 PM
Wisconsin's quiet and orderly election certification puts the battleground state at odds with its counterparts in the Southwest and East,
'Some come every single day': Wisconsin college students' use of campus food pantries...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 1, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Over the past year, Milwaukee Area Technical College has opened food pantries at all five of its campuses. The pantries couldn't have come at a better time.
Minors in Wisconsin need approval for physical, mental care. What if their parents refuse?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Wisconsin is one of only 15 states that currently has no laws about giving health care access to unaccompanied minors.
Noel Coward, tap-dance musical, madcap Sherlock and more in Peninsula Players' 2023 season
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 1, 2022 at 11:10 AM
The Door County professional summer theater company announced the five shows that comprise its 88th season from June 13 to Oct. 15.
Green Bay residents encounter confusion after 'emergency alert' was sent out cellphones...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 1, 2022 at 12:16 AM
Brown County Emergency Management official tried to send the warning to roughly 18 homes. Instead, he reached phones across Green Bay.
Pentatonix performs Christmas show at Resch Center
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 30, 2022 at 11:58 PM
"Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular" was held at the Resch Center on Nov. 29, 2022.
Bice: Supreme Court candidate Jennifer Dorow has been critical of the cash bail system
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2022 at 8:49 PM
Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow criticized the cash bail system at a legislative study committee, saying it is "not a best practice any more."
