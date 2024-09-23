Prosecutors and victim's family call for the release of a Minnesota man convicted of murder in 2009

The Minnesota attorney general, the local prosecutor and family of the victim want a Minnesota man’s murder conviction to be vacated. Jurors in 2009 found Edgar Barrientos-Quintana guilty of killing 18-year-old Jesse Mickelson in a drive-by shooting. But members of…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment