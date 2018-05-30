Prosecutors amend charge in Oneida County wolf-killing incident
RHINELANDER (WAOW) – Prosecutors on Wednesday reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor accusations that a Manitowoc man shot a black wolf on the opening weekend of gun deer season from a stand near where shell corn was spread on the ground, according to online Oneida County court records.
