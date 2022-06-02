Prosecutor wants more evidence from Madison shooting
A prosecutor weighing charges in the shooting of a Black man during a violent arrest in Madison says he wants more evidence from investigators. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that the Dane County Sheriff’s Office has finished its investigation…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
A Kewaunee County supervisor is challenging Kitchens in the Assembly Republican primary
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2022 at 1:43 PM
Milt Swagel, in his second term on the county board, is running against the four-term incumbent in Kitchens' first primary since he was first elected
-
Five questions: How a Bellin, Gundersen health care system merger would affect patients,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Here are answers to common questions about the potential merger between Green Bay-based Bellin Health and La Crosse-based Gundersen Health System.
-
These are the 6 best Wisconsin music festivals this summer, from Summerfest to T-Pain's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Whether you want bluegrass or hard rock, or want to see as much music as possible without paying a penny, Wisconsin has a summer festival for you.
-
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes' farm plan calls for 'cracking down on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2022 at 10:01 AM
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes released a "Grow Wisconsin Agenda" as Democrats focus on rural plans ahead of the Aug. 9 U.S. Senate primary.
-
Casa Alba Melanie's new director, Amanda Garcia, grew up in Green Bay's Hispanic...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2022 at 12:52 AM
Green Bay native Amanda Garcia on Wednesday became the first Latina executive director of Casa Alba Melanie.
-
Bellin Health, Gundersen Health System working toward merger
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 1, 2022 at 10:40 PM
La Crosse-based Gundersen Health System and Green Bay-based Bellin Health are close to agreeing to merge.
-
Evers raises LGBTQ flag over Capitol for Pride Month, but his Republican opponents may...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2022 at 9:45 PM
Two Republicans running for governor say they don't support flying the rainbow flag over the Capitol. Other Republicans won't say what they would do.
-
What we know about the Title IX investigation and bomb threats in Kiel, Wisconsin
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 1, 2022 at 8:35 PM
The investigation in the Kiel Area School District has sparked an onslaught of media attention and safety threats against district schools.
-
Evers raises Progress Pride flag at Capitol and pledges support of LGBTQ community
by Bob Hague on June 1, 2022 at 8:11 PM
At Wednesday’s Pride Month event in Madison, Governor Tony Evers said he’ll continue to stand with Wisconsin’s LGBTQ community, and warned of what a Republican governor and state legislature might do. With the rainbow Pride flag […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.