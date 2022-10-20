Prosecution rests in Wisconsin parade suspect's trial
Prosecutors have rested their case in the trial of a Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring scores of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade. Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in connection with…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Green Bay police chief: 'Don't believe' social media rumors tied to 5-year-old girl's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 20, 2022 at 7:01 PM
Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis warned that some information circulating on social media is false.
-
There have been 14 false active shooter reports at schools across Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2022 at 6:48 PM
A spate of false active shooter reports have been made at schools across Wisconsin today.
-
1972 Packers overcame all obstacles, except their own coach and Washington. Do they...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 20, 2022 at 5:59 PM
The 1972 Packers were the only team besides the Vikings to win the division during an 11-year Minnesota dominance.
-
What we know about the Wisconsin governor's race and the environment, climate change and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2022 at 3:33 PM
Gov. Tony Evers plans to continue focusing on environmental issues. Republican challenger Tim Michels has remained mum on PFAS, clean energy.
-
H. Kenneth “Ken” Larson Age 90 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 20, 2022 at 3:17 PM
-
Can I get the flu shot and COVID-19 booster at the same time? Answers to that and other...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2022 at 2:50 PM
Flu and COVID-19 cases are expected to increase this winter, doctors say. Getting the flu shot and making sure you are up-to-date on COVID-19 shots is key to protection.
-
Domestic violence, bad grades, job loss, expulsion: Chronic hunger is more than just a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 20, 2022 at 2:49 PM
From poor school performance to hypertension, chronic hunger impacts every dimension of life and well-being. Here's how you can help.
-
Green Bay and Racine election clerks receive cease and desist letters over the returning...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2022 at 1:43 PM
Clerks in Green Bay and Racine were returning absentee ballots that were missing witness address information.
-
After hiring attorney who tried to overturn Trump loss, Ron Johnson launches website...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2022 at 11:08 AM
Johnson's campaign could use the complaints filed to its team of attorneys to question or challenge the results of the election.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.