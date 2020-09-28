Proposed DNR budget includes $50 million annually for land acquisition, no funds for PFAS cleanup
The proposed budget submitted by DNR Secretary Preston Cole for 2021 through 2023 included no money for “forever chemical” cleanup, remediation or prevention.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
GOP claim that Dems omitted 'God' from pledge at DNC misleads
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 28, 2020 at 3:31 PM
GOP claim in campaign mailer that Democrats omitted 'God' from pledge at DNC is misleading
-
Wisconsin election decision on absentee ballots is kept on hold for now as appeals court...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 28, 2020 at 3:18 PM
A federal appeals court Sunday kept in place a hold on a recent decision that would allow more absentee ballots in Wisconsin to be counted.
-
Proposed DNR budget includes $50 million annually for land acquisition, no funds for PFAS...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 28, 2020 at 3:12 PM
The proposed budget submitted by DNR Secretary Preston Cole for 2021 through 2023 included no money for "forever chemical" cleanup, remediation or prevention.
-
'That's sacred land to us': Wisconsin residents worry about exploratory drilling near...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 28, 2020 at 3:10 PM
The worry over a potential mine in Oneida County was spawned by drilling done early this summer by the newly formed company Badger Minerals.
-
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases continued to climb over the weekend
by Bob Hague on September 28, 2020 at 2:51 PM
Wisconsin recorded no deaths to COVID-19 in the past day, but 54 more people were admitted to hospitals, as case counts and hospitalizations continue to increase in the state. Positive COVID-19 cases reached a rate of 27.6 percent on Sunday. Seven […]
-
Report: Kenosha officer believed Jacob Blake was trying to drive off with woman's child,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 28, 2020 at 2:03 PM
The attorney for Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey told CNN that Jacob Blake was wielding a knife and "twisted" toward Sheskey before the shooting.
-
Human remains found believed to be missing Marinette County woman
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 28, 2020 at 12:48 PM
More than 100 people took part in a foot search for Jeanette Fullerton Sunday, who was missing since August 9, 2017, according to the Marinette County Sheriff's Office.
-
About the candidates: Republican John Nygren faces Democrat Karl Jaeger in Wisconsin 89th...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 28, 2020 at 10:32 AM
The Assembly district includes parts of Marinette, Oconto and Brown counties.
-
Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team released a narrated video from the night of the shooting....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 27, 2020 at 11:06 PM
An 11-minute video released by Rittenhouse's defense team purports to tell the "truth" of his case but presents a one-sided version of events.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.