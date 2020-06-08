Proposed Changes to the National List for Organic Livestock and Handling

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today published a proposed rule in the Federal Register to amend the National List of Allowed and Prohibited Substances (National List). The proposed changes are based on April 2019 recommendations from the National Organic Standards Board.

This action proposes adding:

Oxalic acid dihydrate as a pesticide for organic apiculture.

as a pesticide for organic apiculture. Pullulan as an ingredient for products labeled, “Made with organic (specified ingredients or food group(s)).”

as an ingredient for products labeled, “Made with organic (specified ingredients or food group(s)).” Collagen gel casing as a nonorganic ingredient allowed when an organic form is not commercially available.

USDA welcomes comments on the proposed amendments. The 60-day comment period will close on August 7, 2020.

Source: WRJC.com







