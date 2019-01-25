Proposed Change could make it Easier for Fueling Station to Enter Anjero’s Lot in Mauston

A proposed City ordinance change could make it easier for a gas station to go into a lot in the city of Mauston currently occupied by Anjero’s Sports Bar & Grill. Speedway has applied to put a gas & diesel station in the lot. A current city ordinance says there is an overlay zone which prohibits a business with underground fuel storage tanks from being located within 1,200 feet of a municipal well. A proposed change would separate the 1,200 feet into two 600 feet sections and would allow for a fueling station to go into the Anjero’s lot. Many area citizens had concerns about the proposed changes. One citizen was concerned about how close underground fueling tanks would be to a local bank. The council would not be able to approve the proposed change for at least another two weeks.

Source: WRJC.com





