Proposal would help first responders receive PTSD treatment through workers compensation

Legislation introduced at the Capitol could make it easier for police and first responders to obtain workers compensation for post traumatic stress disorder. State Senator Andre Jaque (R-DePere) said current law is based on a decades old court ruling that makes it extremely difficult to obtain such help. “They’re expected to just say ‘well, that’s […]

Source: WRN.com







