Proposal would give women 12-month access to birth control

Women who take certain birth control medications could have a full year supply with one trip to the pharmacy, under legislation being offered by a Democratic lawmaker. The bill from state Representative Katrina Shankland (D-Stevens Point) would allow women to get a 12 month prescription filled at the same time, as long as they had […]

Source: WRN.com

