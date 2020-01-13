Proposal would address unpaid bills from campaign events

Wisconsin cities are still holding the bag, from campaign events four years ago. President Donald Trump will hold a rally tomorrow night at UW Milwaukee’s Panther Arena, and more candidate visits are likely here. Eau Claire and Green Bay still have thousands in unpaid bills for security and other expenses from 2016, from the Trump […]

