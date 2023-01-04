'Prophet of Doom' pleads guilty in Brooklyn subway attack

A man who opened fire and wounded 10 passengers on a Brooklyn subway train last year has pleaded guilty to federal terrorism charges. Frank James appeared in Brooklyn federal court Tuesday and admitted pulling the trigger on the Manhattan-bound train…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.