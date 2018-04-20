Property Stolen From Shed in Village of Lyndon Station

A home in the village of Lyndon Station allegedly had property stolen from a shed. The shed located on Lemonweir Street had a weed trimmer and lawn mower stolen from it according to the owners. The owners claim to have noticed the shed door opened on April 13th but closed the door not thinking anything about it, however when they went to retrieve equipment on April 15th they noticed the trimmer and mower missing. Anyone with information on these alleged thefts can call the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 847-5649.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.