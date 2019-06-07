Property Crime Rate Growing In La Crosse

The property crime rate in La Crosse is growing rapidly over the last 10 years. One online report ranks the western Wisconsin city 24th in the nation for the rapid increase — up 14 percent between 2008 and 2017. La Crosse police say many times the offender is looking for quick money to pay for drugs. The La Crosse rate is going up at a time the nationwide rate dropped by 21 percent. Property crimes include burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, vandalism and similar offenses.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.